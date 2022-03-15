ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Titu Talks’ leaves Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan in splits

By NewsWire
0
0

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam returned with a new episode of his much-loved chat show ‘Titu Talks’ on Tuesday. The episode features the team of the upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’ – director S. S. Rajamouli along with stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The show sees Bhuvan Bam portray a character called Titu Mama from the Bhuvan Bam universe. The character, who is known for his candor and wit, engaged with the stars of ‘RRR’ through a fun filled and unfiltered conversation, with Titu Mama throwing the most unexpected questions at them.

Speaking about his experience, Bhuvan Bam said “It is one of my greatest honours to have Rajamouli Sir, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the same room as I. We had a great time shooting together, it was like meeting old friends and reminiscing great memories (sic).”

“Titu Mama is amazed to have caught these icons in their most candid self, funny and an absolute delight, and I cannot wait for everyone to watch the episode”, he added.

Previously, the chat show has witnessed guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Johny Sins and Karan Johar. The episode is currently available to stream on BB Ki Vines YouTube channel.

