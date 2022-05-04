INDIA

Bible distribution: TN BJP comes out against Salem Government Medical college

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP unit of Salem, Tamil Nadu has come out against the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital authorities where some unidentified people were found distributing copies of the Bible to patients.

In a social media post, the party alleged that some people had distributed Bibles at the general ward of Salem Government Medical college on May 1. The post also said that these persons had asked the patients to pray with Bible to end their difficulties.

The BJP district leadership said that this was not the first time that Bible was being distributed at the Salem Government Medical College Hospital and that the party will have to organise protests against the concerned authorities if it continues.

Party Salem district secretary Gopinath told IANS: “This is not the first instance of Bible being distributed in the Government Medical College among patients. Earlier in 2017, there was such an issue and we had warned the authorities against it. We will take this up seriously if such incidents are repeated.”

Salem Medical College Dean Dr Valli Satyamoorthy while interacting with IANS said: “Yes, the BJP leaders had informed me. We are strictly monitoring all the wards and will not allow any religious activities inside the medical college hospital premises.”

The BJP Salem district unit has already issued a communication to all its local units asking them to be vigilant. It has asked the party cadres to monitor all the local government hospitals in the district against this.

20220504-110804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Peer Baba day celebrated in Kashmir’s Machhal village

    Taking local produce to global market key focus of govt: J&K...

    Karnataka to go under 14-day lockdown from May 10

    BJP Uttarakhand to tell voters about specific development in their village