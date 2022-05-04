The BJP unit of Salem, Tamil Nadu has come out against the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital authorities where some unidentified people were found distributing copies of the Bible to patients.

In a social media post, the party alleged that some people had distributed Bibles at the general ward of Salem Government Medical college on May 1. The post also said that these persons had asked the patients to pray with Bible to end their difficulties.

The BJP district leadership said that this was not the first time that Bible was being distributed at the Salem Government Medical College Hospital and that the party will have to organise protests against the concerned authorities if it continues.

Party Salem district secretary Gopinath told IANS: “This is not the first instance of Bible being distributed in the Government Medical College among patients. Earlier in 2017, there was such an issue and we had warned the authorities against it. We will take this up seriously if such incidents are repeated.”

Salem Medical College Dean Dr Valli Satyamoorthy while interacting with IANS said: “Yes, the BJP leaders had informed me. We are strictly monitoring all the wards and will not allow any religious activities inside the medical college hospital premises.”

The BJP Salem district unit has already issued a communication to all its local units asking them to be vigilant. It has asked the party cadres to monitor all the local government hospitals in the district against this.

20220504-110804