New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANSlife) AstaGuru presents an exquisite collection of coveted jewellery, vintage silver, and extraordinary timepieces in its upcoming auction,’Jewellery, Silver, and Exceptional Timepieces’. The meticulously curated catalogue brings together a broad range of sophisticated artisanal pieces that are a hallmark of the exceptional design and craftsmanship heritage from different parts of the world.

With several Art Deco pieces, the selection also shines a limelight on the legacy of the influential movement that brought a revolution in jewellery tastes and preferences. The auction scheduled on October 20-21, 2022, will showcase a total of 125 lots for collectors to bid.

Highlights from the Jewellery selection

Talking about the jewellery selection for the catalogue, Jay Sagar, Jewellery Expert, AstaGuru Auction House, says “The curation for the jewellery category in the upcoming auction is unlike any other AstaGuru has presented before. The prized collection is truly an ode to the rich history and intricate craftsmanship of European designs. The lots offered are fine examples of pieces created with a confluence of precious gemstones, including natural pearls, fancy vivid diamonds, Zambian emeralds, Burmese rubies, and spinels.

Lot no. 110 is an impressive pair of Art Deco Bajubands set with old cut diamonds and fine quality calibre cut natural Burmese rubies in a typical Art Deco chevron design. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 80,00,000-1,00,00,000. Lot no. 100 is a spectacular Art Deco diamond ring set with an impressive old European cut diamond flanked by four diamond baguettes mounted in platinum. This lot is estimated to be acquired at Rs 81,00,000-1,00,00,000.

Lot no. 124 is an important five row natural pearl necklace executed with finely graduating 480 saltwater pearls. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 2,80,00,000-3,50,00,000. Another elegant example is Lot no 116, an elegant pair of natural pearl & diamond ear pendants. Executed in a cascading chandelier design, it will be offered at Rs 32,00,000-42,00,000.

The auction catalogue includes several breath-taking pieces executed with diamonds and emeralds. Lot no. 53 is an important suite of emerald & diamond jewellery estimated to be acquired at Rs 1,90,00,000-2,20,00,000. The suite includes a beautiful necklace and a pair of matching ear pendants. Lot no. 117 is a magnificent emerald, diamond & pearl collar executed in an openwork setting. Reminiscent of traditional jewellery from Hyderabad royalty, it is expected to be acquired at Rs 65,00,000-85,00,000.

Rubies, especially those originating from Burma, are an extremely popular gemstone owing to their striking red hue and beguiling lustre. Lot no. 74 is an exceptional Art Deco inspired five row graduated Burmese ruby bead necklace. This lot will be presented with a ruby weight certification from C. Dunaigre, Switzerland, and is estimated to be sold at Rs 1,03,00,000- 1,20,00,000. Lot no. 13 is a suite of carved Burmese ruby & diamond jewellery and a pair of matching ear pendants. This lot will be offered with an estimate of Rs 39,00,000-60,00,000.

A dazzling collection of jewellery executed with fancy vivid diamonds will also be offered for bidding. Lot no. 51 is an important pair of ear pendants set in a chandelier design with multiple coloured natural fancy diamonds, such as fancy vivid orangy yellow, fancy deep greyish yellowish green, fancy dark brown greenish yellow, and white diamonds amongst others. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 1,22,00,000-1,50,00,000. Lot no. 125 is an important diamond & fancy brown diamond necklace to be offered with an estimate of Rs 75,00,000- 95,00,000.

The auction will also showcase many other beautiful creations such as a wide variety of bracelets, brooches, love band, bangles, and pendants. One of these is lot no. 80, an important diamond bracelet featuring a Retro style setting. The finely crafted handmade gold bracelet is intricately designed with small diamond detailing in a star motif. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 63,00,000-80,00,000.

Highlights from Timepieces Selection

AstaGuru’s horology collection will be offering a wide gamut of watches for new and seasoned collectors alike, from vintage to modern to bejewelled pieces and ones with high complications.

The state-of-the-art timepieces being showcased in the auction come from globally renowned luxury brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, Omega, and IWC.

Jehangir Readymoney, Luxury Timepiece Expert, AstaGuru Auction House says, “The demand for luxury and vintage watches has remained consistent through the years. Curation is a tricky game best played diversified, our philosophy is to offer the best available quality of timepieces to all segments of buyers. Quality control is very important to us as we curate the auction. All the timepieces must pass through a multi layered check for authenticity, condition and movement health. This auction is focused on balance, offering a chance for watch collectors and admirers to find something that is just right for them.”

Patek Philippe is synonymous with the tradition of Genevan watchmaking and is known for creating exceptional designs while incorporating complex mechanisms in their watchmaking. Lot no. 85 is an Aquanaut Wristwatch Ref No. 5167 by Patek Philippe. When launched in 1997, the Aquanaut created a sensation. This lot is presented along with the original box & papers at an estimate of Rs 36,50,000-40,50,000.

Another creation by the brand is lot no. 52, which is an 18k White Gold Annual Calendar Ref No. 5146G-001. Estimated to be acquired at Rs 28,00,000- 30,00,000, this lot is presented along with the original box & papers. Lot no. 30, also by Patek Patek Philippe, is an 18k White Gold World Time Wristwatch Ref No. 5130-G. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 26,85,000-29,85,000.

The auction will also present four brilliant timepieces from leading brand Audemars Piguet. To own an Audemars Piguet equates to owning horological perfection with great detailing and technique. Lot no. 115 is a Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph Wristwatch Ref No. 26401.ro.oo.a002.ca.01. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 32,00,000-36,00,000.

Lot no. 95 is a Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph Titanium Wristwatch Ref No. 26400io.oo.a004ca.01. This lot is presented along with the original box & papers and is estimated to be sold at Rs 30,00,000-34,00,000. Lot no. 61 is a Royal Oak Dual Time Wristwatch Ref No. 26120or.oo.d002cr.01. This lot is presented along with the original box & system archive and will be offered with an estimate of Rs 29,00,000-33,00,000.

One of the world’s most famous watch brands, Rolex is known for its radical innovative watchmaking process. Lot no. 123 is an 18k Yellow Gold Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona Wristwatch Ref No. 116508. More than 50 years after its creation, the Cosmograph Daytona remains in a class of its own among sport chronographs and continues to transcend time. This lot is presented along with the original box & papers at an estimate of Rs 60,00,000-65,00,000.

Lot no. 118 is an Oystersteel Cosmograph Daytona Wristwatch Ref No. 116500IN. Estimated to be acquired at Rs 19,50,000-21,50,000, this lot is presented along with the original box & papers. Lot no. 4 is an 18K Yellow Gold & Diamond Dial Cosmograph Daytona Wristwatch Ref no. 116528. This lot is presented along with the original box at an estimated price of Rs 25,00,000-30,00,000.

A fine selection of dress watches is also offered for bidding. Lot no 99 is a stunning Diamond & Emerald Reverso Wristwatch Ref No. 265.1.86 by Jaeger-Lecoultre. Created circa 1990, it will be offered with an estimate of Rs 16,00,000-19,00,000. Lot no. 70 is an 18k Rose Gold Ballon Bleu Wristwatch Ref No. WGBB0016 by Cartier. This lot is estimated at Rs 9,00,000-10,00,000 and will be presented along with the original box. Lot no. 111 is a Geneve Gold & Diamond Wristwatch Ref No. 885 1 by Chopard. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 7,00,000-8,00,000.

Highlights From Silver Selection:

The silver collection is a testimony to the deft metalworking techniques pioneered in India and Europe in the bygone era. Lot no. Lot no. 40 is a large hallmarked silver trophy with gold gilt interior. The trophy was awarded to the ‘Oldest Car’ part of the ‘Vintage Car Club of India Trophy’ – as inscribed on the presented lot. Created circa 1929, it will be offered at a price of Rs 2,98,500-3,50,000. Lot no. 41 is an antique silver rose water sprinkler set from Rajasthan with two imperial lions on a footed tray.

Created circa 1750, it is estimated to be acquired at a price of Rs 11,00,000-15,00,000. The auction will also present a fascinating collection of car models executed with vintage silver. Lot no. 121 is a large vintage silver car model estimated to be acquired at a price of Rs 12,00,000- 15,00,000. The silver car’s roof and bonnet can be opened in order to store units of decanters and other bar related items.

