The caretaker Pakistan Punjab government has presented evidence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) involvement in terrorism to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikander Sultan Raja in a bid to declare it a banned organisation, the media reported.

According to details, the CEC arrived at the Chief Minister House in Lahore to meet Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday, Express News reported.

A high-level briefing session was held under their chairmanship. The meeting strongly condemned the terrorist incidents of May 9 and expressed complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

During the meeting, the CEC and members were presented with solid evidence of the involvement in the May 9 “terrorist” incidents by a political party, including briefings, images, videos, and messaging proofs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that on May 9, a political party disgraced the entire nation and carried out planned attacks on military installations, Express Tribune reported.

He said that evidence of contacts between attackers and party leadership present in Lahore’s Zaman Park came to light through geo-fencing. “A dirty game was played in the guise of politics, and the initial estimate suggests a loss of Rs 600 million to the national exchequer,” he added.

Sultan Raja said that under the leadership of Mohsin Naqvi, the Punjab government has taken the best and courageous steps to protect the people in the current situation.

“I am confident that the Punjab government’s team is fulfiling its responsibilities with integrity. The purpose of the ECP is to conduct free, fair, and peaceful general elections. We have no affiliation with any political party and no political agenda,” he added, Express Tribune reported.

During the meeting, the CEC and other ECP members were briefed about the incidents of terrorism that occurred on May 9.

Inspector General of Police, Dr Usman Anwar, provided details of the attacks on Jinnah House and other military installations to the delegation.

The Additional Chief Secretary on Interior gave a briefing on the damages caused by the terrorist attacks, stating that a total of 256 violent incidents occured in a span of three days, adding that military installations and locations were specifically targeted.

He said that a total of 108 vehicles and 23 buildings, including police and other government institutions, were damaged.

Five individuals lost their lives in the violent incidents, while 127 police officers, personnel, and 15 civilians sustained injuries, he added, Express Tribune reported.

