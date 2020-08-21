Biden accepts Democratic Party’s presidential nomination

Washington, Aug 21 (IANS) Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination to take on incumbent President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

His acceptance came during a speech on the last day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, which also marked 33 years since he made his first bid for the White House, reports ABC News.

“It’s with great honour and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America,” he said.

–IANS

ksk/