US President Joe Biden has said his administration will provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million worth of military aid due to what Washington anticipated to be a “wider assault” by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

“As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself,” Biden added on Wednesday in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The new package, the US President said, “will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine.”

“These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters,” he said, adding that the US will continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from its allies and partners around the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US has committed $1.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its “special military operation” on February 24.

