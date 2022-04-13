WORLD

Biden announces additional $800mn in aid to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden has said his administration will provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million worth of military aid due to what Washington anticipated to be a “wider assault” by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

“As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself,” Biden added on Wednesday in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The new package, the US President said, “will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine.”

“These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters,” he said, adding that the US will continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from its allies and partners around the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US has committed $1.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its “special military operation” on February 24.

20220414-025807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tropical storm Henri inflicts massive losses in US

    California to mandate Covid vaccination for teachers, school staff

    South Africa eases lockdown restrictions

    US adds 266,000 jobs in April