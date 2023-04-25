WORLD

Biden announces he is seeking a second term with Harris

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday he is seeking a second term, with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate once again.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer,” Biden said a video announcement. “I know what I want the answer to be. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

Biden, at 80, is already the oldest President in US history and he will be 86 at the end of his second term. His age has raised questions about his suitability for President even among Democratic voters. But they have been rallying to his side since he has decided to seek a second term.

Biden could potentially face former President Donald Trump in the election that will take place in November 2024. Even though the Republican line-up for the primaries is still shaping up, Trump remains the favorite as he leads his rivals and potential rivals by a wide margin.

Indian-descent Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN, is among a handful of Republicans who have declared their bid for the party’s nomination, but she has been struggling in the polls.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not announced yet but is widely seen as the only one who could pose a challenge to Trump.

