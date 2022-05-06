WORLD

US President Joe Biden said that Karine Jean-Pierre has been named to be the next White House press secretary.

Jean-Pierre, 44, will step into the role replacing Jen Psaki, who will depart from the White House on May 13, Biden was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Currently principal deputy press secretary, Jean-Pierre will be the first African American woman to hold the position of chief White House spokesperson.

A long-time advisor to Biden, Jean-Pierre has served as a senior advisor to the Democrat’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Psaki will reportedly join TV channel MSNBC as a streaming show host after leaving the White House.

As an assistant to the U.S. president, the White House press secretary provides daily briefings for the media on the administration’s activities and agenda.

