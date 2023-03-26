LIFESTYLEWORLD

Biden approves disaster declaration for Mississippi after deadly tornadoes

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for the southern state of Mississippi after deadly tornadoes.

Biden on early Sunday ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by “severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes” from Friday to Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Twenty-five Mississippians were killed overnight due to this severe weather,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement, warning that a large portion of the state has the potential to see severe storms on Sunday evening.

“Expect damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out,” the agency tweeted.

20230327-002403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Khloe Kardashian: I’ve had one nose job

    Extortion case: Jacqueline deleted evidence from phone, says ED

    Yes, you can work out on your period

    ‘Delhi Crime’ turns 2: Rasika Dugal says show will always be...