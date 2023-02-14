BUSINESS/ECONOMYTOP NEWSWORLD

Biden calls AI-Boeing deal ‘historic’

NewsWire
0
1

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed as “historic” Air India’s purchase order of 220 Boeing planes, and said it reflected the strength of the economic partnership with India.

Biden also called the purchase an affirmation of his resolve to make the US lead the world in manufacturing.

Air India is buying 470 aircraft in all, the rest from France’s Airbus, in what is being called the largest deal for commercial aircraft in aviation history.

“The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing,” Biden said, announcing the Boeing part of the deal “through a historic agreement”.

This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree, he added.

“This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership,” he said, adding: “Together with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges – creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens.”

The Air India-Boeing deal came after protracted negotiations that stalled just short of being finalised several times, raising doubts if it will ever go through.

20230214-224203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt to borrow Rs 5.92 lakh crore in second half of...

    TN to increase salt production

    ‘Bhut Jolokia’ chilli now heads to London

    Hundreds of IndiGo Airline passengers in jam due to flight delays