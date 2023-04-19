WORLD

Biden calls Black teen who got shot after knocking on wrong door

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden said that he has called the Black teen who got shot in Kansas City, Missouri, after knocking on a wrong door.

Biden tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he “had a chance to call Ralph Yarl and his family” on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

“No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell,” he continued. “We’ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence.”

Biden also suggested that he would invite Yarl, 16, to the White House once he feels better.

Yarl was shot twice by Andrew Lester, of Kansas City, on the night of April 13 after the teen approached the wrong house while picking up his siblings.

Lester, an 84-year-old White man, was charged on Monday with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. He turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Lester reportedly told investigators that he had gone to bed when the doorbell rang, and he went to the door armed with a revolver.

According to the probable cause document obtained by US media outlets, Lester thought his home was being broken into and he fired twice through the glass door.

Officers responded before 10 p.m. that night after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Yarl wounded in the street.

Demonstrators have marched through Kansas City, demanding justice for Yarl who has been released from the hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that he believes Yarl was racially profiled by the shooter, stressing that “this boy was shot because he was existing while Black.”

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson has also said, “There was a racial component to this case.”

Attorneys for Yarl’s family — Ben Crump and Lee Merritt — said in a statement on Monday that “gun violence against unarmed Black individuals must stop.”

“Our children should feel safe, not as though they are being hunted,” the lawyers added.

20230419-071004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google alerts users about 5 key holiday season scams

    Aus state to lift mask mandate at airport

    Slain Palestinian journalist buried in Jerusalem

    Sustainable development only way to durable peace: Deputy UN chief