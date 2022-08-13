WORLD

Biden condemns attack on Rushdie

US President Joe Biden has expressed “shock and sadness” over the attack on Indian-born author Salman Rushdie and described him as someone who stands for essential universal ideals of truth, courage and resilience.

“Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House on Saturday.

“Salman Rushdie – with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silence – stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience,” he further said.

“The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression,” Biden added.

20220814-021404

