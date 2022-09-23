WORLD

Biden ‘determined’ to continue helping flood-ravaged Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden, in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressed his determination to continue extending support to the people affected by floods in Pakistan, media reports said.

The two leaders met at a reception for world leaders participating in the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Express Tribune reported.

During the meeting, Biden expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of several lives due to the devastating floods in Pakistan and also sympathised with the affected families, the report said.

According to an official statement, Sharif expressed his gratitude to the US President for his condolences and sympathy.

The premier also thanked Biden for supporting Pakistan and for urging the international community to help the flood victims.

Sharif also thanked the US government and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) chief for her visit to Pakistan and offered his gratitude for sending aid for the flood-affected people.

Sharif, along with other world leaders, was invited to the reception by the US President.

This was the first interaction between Biden and Sharif. Since being elected as the US president, Biden had not spoken to either former Prime Minister Imran Khan or his successor Sharif.

Despite being informal, the meeting is significant given the fact that the Biden administration during Imran’s government largely ignored Pakistan, Express Tribune reported.

However, since the change of government, there has been a flurry of engagements between the two countries.

Earlier, in his address to the UN General Assembly, Biden made a fervent pitch for extending help to Pakistan where floods had caused huge devastation.

20220923-230003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2,844 people caught drunk driving after S.Korea eases curbs

    Shanghai raises emergency response as typhoon Muifa approaches

    Israeli Defence Minister calls for ‘action against Iran’

    Russian cosmonauts finish spacewalk after completing work in outer space