INDIA

Biden exits interview set before host wraps up

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden exited the set of a live TV interview before the host wrapped up the session.

As cameras were still rolling during the MSNBC interview on Thursday, the President got out of his chair, shook hands with host Nicolle Wallace and awkwardly walked away after she thanked him for the interview, The New York Post reported.

“Don’t go anywhere,” the MSNBC host told viewers as Biden made his exit, walking directly behind her.

It is unusual for guests to leave the set of cable news shows before the host cuts to a commercial break.

The clip has gone viral on social media, prompting mixed responses.

“The Biden Presidency in one clip,” former Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker wrote in a tweet sharing the video.

While one Twitter user wrote, “Maybe he had to go bad”, another said: “And this is a problem for whom?”

One Twitterati joked: “It was close to closing time at the ice cream shop, and they were serving Mint Chip, his favorite.”

During the 20 minute-long interview, the President discussed the Supreme Court’s ruling to outlaw affirmative action in higher education acceptance decisions.

2023063031670

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anti-Constitution remark: Police to close case against ex-Kerala minister

    UP DyCM crosses swords with top health officials

    Madhavan celebrating his day on sets of ‘Test’ is ‘the best...

    BJP prepares strategy for party’s statewide expansion in Bihar