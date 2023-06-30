US President Joe Biden exited the set of a live TV interview before the host wrapped up the session.

As cameras were still rolling during the MSNBC interview on Thursday, the President got out of his chair, shook hands with host Nicolle Wallace and awkwardly walked away after she thanked him for the interview, The New York Post reported.

“Don’t go anywhere,” the MSNBC host told viewers as Biden made his exit, walking directly behind her.

It is unusual for guests to leave the set of cable news shows before the host cuts to a commercial break.

The clip has gone viral on social media, prompting mixed responses.

“The Biden Presidency in one clip,” former Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker wrote in a tweet sharing the video.

While one Twitter user wrote, “Maybe he had to go bad”, another said: “And this is a problem for whom?”

One Twitterati joked: “It was close to closing time at the ice cream shop, and they were serving Mint Chip, his favorite.”

During the 20 minute-long interview, the President discussed the Supreme Court’s ruling to outlaw affirmative action in higher education acceptance decisions.

