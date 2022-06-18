US President Joe Biden fell off his bike as he was trying to get off it near his beach home in Delaware, media reports said on Saturday.

The 79-year-old got back to his feet and proceeded to talk with the members of the public following the incident near his home in Rehoboth Beach, saying he fell as his foot got caught in the pedal strap and that he was not hurt.

President Biden is “fine” after his fall and won’t require medical attention, CNN quoted a White House official as saying.

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine now. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” the official said.

Biden took a tumble when he was finishing a bike ride alongside First Lady Jill Biden as he pedalled over to a crowd that had gathered nearby. As he stopped, he seemed to get his foot caught on the pedal while trying to get off.

20220618-232006