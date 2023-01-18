US President Joe Biden seemed to have forgotten the pronunciation of Vice President Kamala Harris’ name during a White House event, referring to her as “Cam-a-la”, the New York Post reported.

According to Biden’s Indian-origin second-in-command, her name, which means ‘lotus flower’, is pronounced as ‘comma-la’ — like the punctuation mark.

However, during a speech on Tuesday at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, Biden said: “As ‘CAM-a-la’ said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California.”

Biden — the oldest-ever president at 80 — is set to launch a 2024 re-election campaign, even as detractors question his ‘mental acuity’.

According to his supporters, he’s simply prone to gaffes and a stutter, the Post reported.

The President’s flub comes right after he forgot the name of MLK’s Jr’s daughter-in-law during a speech on Monday.

While singing “Happy Birthday” to Arndrea Waters King, he appeared to have forgotten her name.

Biden has at least six times accidentally referred to Harris as president.

The most recent one was on January 5.

