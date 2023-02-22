WORLD

Biden hails ‘critical’ US-Poland ties, calls for solidarity with Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Visiting US President Joe Biden has called his country’s relations with Poland “critical” and praised the Polish people for welcoming Ukrainians into their country.

During a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Biden on Tuesday said that the US needs Poland just as Poland needs the US, according to a statement from the White House.

Duda said that Biden’s visit is an important “sign of security”, according to the Polish Press Agency.

Both leaders gave speeches on Tuesday afternoon on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US President vowed that his country and its allies “will not tire” of supporting Ukraine and emphasised the US commitment to the NATO’s collective security, while Duda called on European nations and NATO to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Biden visited Poland after his surprise trip to Kiev on Monday. It was his second visit here in less than a year. He will also join a group of nine NATO member states located on the eastern flank of the bloc for the Bucharest Nine summit to be held here on Wednesday.

20230222-052403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US announces plan to address homelessness amid crisis in cities

    Suryakumar extends lead on top of the table, closes in on...

    Covid curbs relaxed in Bali

    Israel launches plan for generating solar electricity in agricultural lands