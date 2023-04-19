WORLD

Biden, Harris release 2022 tax returns

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have released their 2022 federal income tax returns.

Biden and his wife filed their income tax return jointly and reported federal adjusted gross income of $579,514, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the White House.

The first couple paid $169,820 in combined federal, Delaware, and Virginia income taxes. And their 2022 effective federal income tax rate is 23.8 per cent.

Harris and her husband reported federal adjusted gross income of $456,918 and paid $93,570 in federal income tax.

