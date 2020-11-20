Canindia News

Biden, Harris team ‘very good set of people’: Bill Gates

by 0

Taking a swipe at Donald Trump without taking the US Presidents name, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates described the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris team as a “very good set of people” without “outliers” who contradict public health experts during a raging pandemic.

“I think the Biden team of people is a very good set of people who have track records of scientists working on healthcare… you don’t have any, you know, outliers in terms of not believing in public health, so it looks good to me,” Gates said in a late night television interview.

Gates welcomed the recent 90 per cent efficacy results from Pfizer and Moderna. He is betting on AstraZeneca getting UK approval “not too long from now” and expects Novavax and Johnson and Johnson approvals to “come fairly early next year.”

“And these vaccines are easier to scale up to get global coverage. So, the vaccine front is looking very promising”, Gates told CNN, referring to the world of non-Pfizer and non-Moderna class of vaccines, where the cold chain requirements are less daunting.

(Nikhila Natarajan can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

nikhila/sdr/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Egypt eyes reopening of trilateral talks on Nile dam

CanIndia New Wire Service

Trump’s decision to cut troops in Afghanistan creates policy vacuum (New Analysis)

CanIndia New Wire Service

US CDC roars back in Trump lame duck, warns against holiday travel

CanIndia New Wire Service

Nvidia confirms Fortnite coming on its Cloud gaming service for iOS

CanIndia New Wire Service

Vivo announces ‘OriginOS’ Android skin with new features

CanIndia New Wire Service

US regulators preparing to slap FB with antitrust charges: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

IBM to acquire Instana as its advances hybrid cloud stategy

CanIndia New Wire Service

Samsung Engineering wins $135m deal for plant in Hungary

CanIndia New Wire Service

Apple Fitness+ to come in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested