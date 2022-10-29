WORLD

Biden, Macron offers deepest condolences over deadly stampede in Seoul

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden expressed “deepest condolences” over a deadly stampede in Seoul that killed at least 149 people.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of South Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” Biden said in a statement, referring to first lady Jill Biden.

“The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital — and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The US stands with South Korea during this tragic time,” he added.

The France’s President Emmanuel Macron has conveyed his “heartfelt thoughts” to the residents of Seoul and South Koreans in a tweet after the stampede.

“France is by your side,” said Macron.

20221030-035601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Contractual workers protest at Meta HQ against layoffs

    US offers ‘full, total, complete’ support for Sweden, Finland’s NATO applications

    Ukraine crisis, inflation weigh on Italian economy

    Chinese FM meets Nepal President