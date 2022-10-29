US President Joe Biden expressed “deepest condolences” over a deadly stampede in Seoul that killed at least 149 people.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of South Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” Biden said in a statement, referring to first lady Jill Biden.

“The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital — and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The US stands with South Korea during this tragic time,” he added.

The France’s President Emmanuel Macron has conveyed his “heartfelt thoughts” to the residents of Seoul and South Koreans in a tweet after the stampede.

“France is by your side,” said Macron.

