WORLD

Biden meddles in Iran’s state matters by supporting riots: Iranian spokesman

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that US President Joe Biden meddled in Iran’s “state matters” by supporting “riots” in the country, state media reported.

“On Saturday, Biden interfered for the umpteenth time in Iran’s state matters by supporting the riots as he has done ever since the outbreak of recent developments in Iran,” the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday.

Iran has not given in to the US “cruel sanctions and idle threats” and will be unfazed by its interventionist policies and the futile campaign, Kanaani added.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden said he “was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.”

Protests broke out across Iran following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini on September 16 at a hospital in the capital Tehran after police custody, Xinhua news agency reported.

“You (US officials) are accustomed to fishing in troubled waters. Since the 1953 coup until today, the anti-Iranian policies by the US government have been well recorded in our minds,” Kanaani said.

20221017-034206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Daughter-in-law of ex-B’desh AG alleges domestic violence

    Erdogan, Putin to meet for talks in Sochi

    Pak-Taliban alliance under unprecedented strain as their interests diverge

    After Russian missile strike on mall, India says civilian deaths ‘deeply...