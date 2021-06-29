US President Joe Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israels security and also committed to deepen the cooperation between the two countries during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin.

During their meeting at the White House on Monday, the two leaders also discussed “the many challenges facing the region, including the threat posed by Iran”, according to an official readout.

Rivlin is due to retire next month after the end of his seven-year term.

Biden also emphasized that under his administration, Iran will never get a nuclear weapon, said the White House readout.

“He also assured President Rivlin that the US remains determined to counter Iran’s malign activity and support for terrorist proxies, which have destabilizing consequences for the region.”

Regarding opportunities to enhance peace and stability in the Middle East region, Biden expressed his strong support for the normalisation of relations between Israel and other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

Other topics of discussion between Biden and Reuven included the recent developments in Gaza and the West Bank; to support greater economic opportunities for the Palestinian people; the importance of enhancing efforts to strengthen moderate voices; and promote the cause of coexistence while weakening extremists who advocate for hatred and violence.

Biden also extended an invitation to Israel new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit the US, while reaffirming that his administration looked forward to close collaboration with the new government.

–IANS

ksk/