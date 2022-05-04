WORLD

Biden names Indian American Verma to body that monitors US spies

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden has named Indian American Richard Verma, who is also a former ambassador to India, to a White House body that advises the president on the effectiveness of the country’s sprawling intelligence community.

Biden also named retired Admiral James A. “Sandy” Winnefeld as chair of the body – President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, – and Janet Napolitano, a former secretary of the department of homeland security (a cabinet position) and Gilman G. Louie as members, like Verma.

The White House said the advisory board serves as an independent element within the executive office of the and that it exists exclusively to assist the president by providing him with an “independent source of advice on the effectiveness with which the Intelligence Community is meeting the nation’s intelligence needs and the vigor and insight with which the community plans for the future”.

Verma is currently with Mastercard as its general counsel and head of global public policy. He was sent to India as ambassador by President Barack Obama in 2014 – he was the first Indian American to be named US ambassador to India. He had earlier served in the state department as assistant secretary of state and National Security Advisor to the Senate Majority Leader.

Verma was an active member of Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and led the team’s outreach to the Indian American community.

20220505-024354

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China on first mission to discover exoplanets

    Lavrov, Blinken discuss upcoming Russia-US summit over phone

    4 jailed for rioting, illegal assembly at HK airport

    Modi congratulates Iran’s new President