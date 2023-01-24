US President Joe Biden has nominated a state department official as a new special envoy for North Korean human rights, the White House said.

Julie Turner, director of East Asia and the Pacific at the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, has been nominated to serve as special envoy for North Korean human rights issues, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the White House.

“Turner has served more than 16 years in the Office of East Asia and the Pacific, in positions of increasing responsibility, primarily focused on initiatives related to promoting human rights in North Korea, including a tour as special assistant in the Office of the Special Envoy on North Korean Human Rights Issues,” the White House said in a press release.

If appointed, Turner will serve with the rank of ambassador, it added.

She will also be the first serve the post since early 2017 if appointed.

Turner earned her master’s degree at the University of Maryland at College Park, and speaks French and Korean, according to the White House.

