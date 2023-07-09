INDIA

Biden on Europe visit amid questions over NATO unity, munition to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden on Sunday embarked on Europe visit which is expected to be dominated by the US approval of munitions to Ukraine and bolstering North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance.

During his five day trip from July 9-13, Biden will visit the UK, Lithuania and Finland to bolster NATO, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said in a statement.

In the first leg of his visit, Biden will have a stopover in London on Sunday night. The US President on Monday has scheduled engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen close relationship between the two nations.

On July 11-12, the US President will Vilnius, Lithuania to attend the 74th NATO meeting during which leaders are set to discuss the war in Ukraine and bolstering the military alliance.

Despite use of bombs being banned across the world by 123 countries, Biden had announced that it will send cluster munitions to Kiev, saying “he took a difficult decision to act as the Ukraine are running out of ammunition”, sky news reported.

He will conclude his tour with visit to Helsinki, Finland for US-Nordic leaders summit on July 13 and fly back to the US the same day.

2023070936480

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Srirangapatna mosque, another row brewing over K’taka’s Malali Masjid

    Study call to focus adolescents, older kids for infectious diseases control

    PMK’s prospects dim in Jayakondam post Vaithialingam exit

    Yesha Rughani: Delnaaz Irani is the sunshine on the sets