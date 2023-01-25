DIASPORA

Biden ‘personally’ understands impact of layoffs on family: WH

NewsWire
0
0

With massive tech layoffs hitting Indians in the US, the White House has said that President Joe Biden “personally” understands how losing a job impacts a family.

In the last several weeks, major IT behemoths like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have fired thousands of tech professionals, a significant number of whom are either Indian-Americans or Indian IT professionals.

Most of these professionals, who are on H-1B visa, have to leave the country in 60 days if they are unable to find another alternative to sustain.

“President understands firsthand how the impact of losing a job can have on a family. He understands that very personally. But I’m just not going to get into individual specifics,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

More than 65,000 employees have been sacked by 166 tech companies to date, and according to economists, deeper layoffs are coming in 2023.

While Google announced to lay off 12,000 employees, Amazon earlier announced to lay off 18,000 employees globally, including nearly 1,000 in India.

The companies say they are firing people as recession is on the horizon.

“Again, I’m just not going to get into specifics on why this is happening. This is something for individual companies to speak to,” Jean-Pierre said.

She said that with the US economy continuing to grow in a steady and stable manner, Biden is “going to do everything that he can to make sure this is an economy that works for everyone, that works from the bottom up and middle out. And that’s what you’ve seen from his economic plans”.

Indians scrambling for new jobs have asked elected representatives in Congress for the visa grace period to be extended beyond 60 days.

20230125-093002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Padma Bhushan for Nadella, Pichai top recognition of India’s tech talent

    Indian-origin man jailed for cheating Football Association of Singapore

    Ami Bera re-elected ensuring 5-member ‘Samosa Caucus’ in US Congress

    Diplomats coordinating safe evacuation, K’taka govt to stranded students