WORLD

Biden renews call to ban assault weapons

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden has renewed his call to ban assault weapons.

“I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons,” Biden told reporters during a visit to firefighters in Nantucket, Massachusetts on Thursday.

The remarks came on the heels of a pair of high-profile mass shootings in just a few days, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub over the weekend, a gunman wielded an AR-15 style rifle, killing five people while injuring 19 others.

“I’m sick and tired of these shootings,” the President said on Thursday.

“We should have much stricter gun laws.”

However, the chance of a ban on assault weapons passing through the US Congress is all but impossible in the near future.

Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives next term and is likely to oppose legislation to curb gun rights.

The US has suffered more than 600 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Last year, the country saw a staggering number of 690 mass shootings, up from 610 in 2020 and 417 in 2019.

20221125-072604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Buzz on social media that Pak nationals waging war against Afghanistan

    ‘Pandemic to leave lasting mark on inequality, poverty, govt finances’

    Spanish PM to meet regional leaders amid Covid surge

    69% S.Koreans say ‘living with Covid-19’ scheme raised health risks