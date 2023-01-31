WORLD

Biden says “no” to sending fighter jets to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden has said that he won’t approve sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

“No,” Biden said on Monday in response to a question about the possibility of such a decision, Xinhua News Agency reported.

As he spoke, Biden arrived back at the White House from a trip to Baltimore, Maryland. Biden also said he was planning to visit Poland but didn’t yet know when.

The president’s remarks came as debate picked up steam over whether to arm Ukraine, which has been in conflict with Russia for nearly a year, with Western-made fighter jets.

Asked about the administration’s decision on potential delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, US Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer said during an appearance on MSNBC last Thursday that “we have not ruled in or out any specific systems.”

“We have tried to tailor our assistance to the phase of the fight that the Ukrainians are in. I don’t have an announcement to make one way or the other,” he added.

Albeit a constant request from the authorities in Kiev, fighter jets have long been regarded by the West as a taboo in terms of military assistance for Ukraine, for fear that such deliveries would lead to an uncontrollable escalation of the conflict.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter last Wednesday that securing the provision of Western-type fighter jets are among the “new tasks ahead” for Ukraine. On the same day, the United States and Germany announced their respective decisions to send combat tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s plea for fighter jets met with refusal from Germany, whose chancellor, Olaf Scholz, recently said combat aircraft is not an item on Berlin’s list of weapons for Ukraine.

“The question of combat aircraft does not arise at all,” Scholz said in an interview with Tagesspiegel published on Sunday. “I can only advise against entering into a constant competition to outbid each other when it comes to weapons systems.”

20230131-102404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    People of Khyber Paktunkhwa have emphatically rejected traitors: Imran

    UN agency says past 8 years warmest on record

    S.Korea reports 2,827 more Covid-19 cases

    Bangladesh issues fresh directives as Covid infections hit new high