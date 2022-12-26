US President Joe Biden spoke to New York Governor Kathy Hochul by phone on the deadly impacts of “a historic winter storm”.

Biden on Monday offered “the full force of the federal government in support of the people of New York”, as the state continues to grapple with the storm’s aftermath, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the White House.

Sustained blizzard conditions and frigid temperatures have taken at least 27 lives in New York as of Monday. More than 50 fatalities were reported nationwide.

Hochul tweeted on Monday afternoon that she is “heartbroken by the loss of life from this storm.”

“The storm is weakening, but we are not out of the woods yet,” the New York governor warned. “Do not take a chance. Stay home, stay off the roads, and stay safe.”

