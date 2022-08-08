US President Joe Biden surveyed the flood damage in eastern Kentucky.

At a meeting with state and local officials, Biden on Monday afternoon said the devastation is “heartbreaking”.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted on Sunday that at least 37 people had died and “the devastation is enormous”.

Biden had ordered federal aid to supplement Kentucky and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, Xinhua news agency reported.

Biden, 79, ended isolation on Sunday after testing negative for Covid-19 for two consecutive days. He travelled to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday morning.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21, leading to days of isolation and treatment at the White House before receiving negative test results. He tested positive again on July 30 in a rebound case and had a mild cough but didn’t resume treatment.

