WORLD

Biden to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb 7

NewsWire
0
0

US President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress on February 7, the White House has said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden had accepted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s invitation to address a joint session of Congress on February 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

This would be Biden’s second State of the Union speech and the first before a divided Congress with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives and Democrats still running the Senate.

Biden, a Democrat, is facing a string of investigations led by House Republicans into his administration and his family.

The State of the Union address is a message from the US President to Congress, usually given in the early months of the year.

20230114-071403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraqi federal court ratifies snap parliamentary election results

    India’s connectivity drive in neighbourhood benefits Nepal, B’desh

    Imran ‘justifying’ contempt of court in his replies: Islamabad HC

    Putin preparing terrorist attack on Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukraine