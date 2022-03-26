WORLD

Biden to host S’pore PM at WH next week

NewsWire
0
3

US President Joe Biden will host Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the White House next week, Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced.

During the meeting on March 29, the two leaders will “reaffirm the importance of the US-Singapore Strategic Partnership”, Psaki said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Press Secretary, Biden will review efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and discuss Russia’s unjustified war against Ukraine with Prime Minister Lee.

“The President also looks forward to deepening cooperation on a range of shared interests, including upholding freedom of the seas, advancing supply chain resiliency, addressing the crisis in Myanmar, and fighting climate change,” Psaki was quoted as saying in the statement.

This will be the second meeting between Biden and Lee after their first at the G20 Summit in Rome last October.

Also on Friday night, Lee’s office said the Prime Minister’s upcoming trip to the US will “build on the robust, longstanding and multi-faceted relationship” between the two nations.

Besides meeting Biden, the Prime Minister will also hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Cabinet Secretaries and members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

20220326-091403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel fires 40 artillery shells into Lebanon

    1 person dead, 6 injured in Portland shooting

    Travel bans draconian and counterproductive: S. African Minister

    Aus retail sales surge