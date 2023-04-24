WORLD

Biden to let re-election plans known to public ‘real soon’

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he will let the public know about his re-election plans “real soon”.

“I told you I’m planning on running,” Biden told reporters during an event at the White House, Xinhua news agency reported. “I’ll let you know real soon.”

US media and political pundits are speculating that the Democrat will officially launch his re-election campaign as soon as this week.

Biden and his team are reportedly preparing to make the announcement in the form of a video.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House official and longtime Democratic Party activist, will manage Biden’s re-election campaign, according to CBS News.

Former US President Donald Trump, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election but has refused to concede, announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in November last year.

The 2024 US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

According to a new NBC News national poll, 70 per cent of all Americans, including 51 per cent of Democrats, think that Biden should not run for a second term.

Half of those who say Biden, 80, should not run cite his age as a “major” reason why.

As for Trump, 60 per cent of Americans, including a third of Republicans, believe that the Republican shouldn’t run in 2024.

“At this stage, 2024 is shaping up to be a sequel of the 2020 election,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research, which conducted this poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff and his team at Public Opinion Strategies, was quoted by NBC News as saying.

“Sequels are frequently hits at the box office, but apparently not at the ballot box,” Horwitt added.

It is clear that “people do not want a Biden-Trump rematch,” McInturff was quoted as saying.

