US President Joe Biden, who’s seeing his approval ratings drop as petrol prices go up and so does the rate of inflation, will serve as a guest on Wednesday night’s broadcast of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on the American television network, ABC.

Biden, according to ‘Variety’, will appear in person on the late night talk show for an interview at the production’s studio at L.A.’s El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.

The announcement was made on Sunday afternoon by the talk show host during the broadcast of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night’, which was a part of the network’s broadcast of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Biden’s conversation with Kimmel will mark his first in-studio appearance on a late night talk show after being inaugurated in January 2021. He last appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in September 2019, in the midst of his campaign during the Democratic Party presidential primary.

Biden was a guest on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in December 2021, but his conversation was formatted as a video interview as he did not visit the production’s studio. He has also appeared as a guest on CBS’s ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, most recently in September 2019.

20220606-180004