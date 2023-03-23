Thirty-eight per cent of the American public approve of how US President Joe Biden is handling his job, according to a new poll.

The approval rating was approaching the lowest point of Biden’s presidency in surveys conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research on Thursday.

Views of how Biden is handling the national economy are more negative. Only 31 per cent approve of his handling of the nation’s economy compared to 68 per cent who disapprove, Xinhua news agency reported.

Evaluations of Biden’s approval overall and his approval on the economy remain strongly partisan.

Seventy-six per cent of Democrats approve of how he’s handling his job as US President and 63 per cent approve of his handling of the economy.

Republicans continue to disapprove of his job performance and his handling of the economy.

Views of the direction of the country are more pessimistic than they were a month back.

Overall, 21 per cent of the public say the US is headed in the right direction, compared to 28 per cent who said the same last month.

Both Democrats and Republicans are less likely to say the country is headed in the right direction compared to February 2023.

The poll of 1,081 adults was conducted on March 16-20. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.

