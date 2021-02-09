The US Senate has confirmed Kathleen Hicks, President Joe Biden’s pick for Deputy Defence Secretary, making her the first woman to hold the position.

The Senate confirmed Hicks in a voice vote on Monday night about a week after her confirmation hearing, The Hill news website reported.

The Senate Armed Services Committee had approved Hicks on February 4

During the administration of former President Barack Obama, Hicks had served as a Deputy Under Secretary of Defence.

She also headed Biden’s Pentagon transition team.

When she will be sworn in, Hicks will be the first Senate-confirmed female Deputy Defence Secretary, though Christine Fox served as Acting Deputy Defence Secretaryfor six months in the Obama administration.

–IANS

ksk/