Bidita Bag: My character in ‘Abhay 2’ has no reference point

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Bidita Bag gets to play a negative role in an upcoming web series, and says that the idea was exciting because her character has no reference point.

In the upcoming “Abhay 2”, she plays a woman who kills men and is turned on watching them die.

“As an actor it’s great to have references, but when a script comes across talking about a prostitute who kills men and gets orgasms by watching them drown, it’s a completely blank canvas. That was the most exciting part for me as an artiste. ‘Abhay 2’ has meticulously paid attention to every character development. It has been extremely challenging and thrilling at the same time,” said Bidita.

In the eight-episode series, Kunal Khemu plays the title role while Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan also appear in pivotal roles.

The show also features Asha Negi. She said: “This is a character that no one has seen me play yet, and that is exciting. The details will be revealed as you watch ‘Abhay season 2’, but I can tell you for sure that you are going to see me in a completely different avatar. I cannot tell you if she is good or bad, but I play a journalist who is extremely passionate. As the season moves, you will see different shades of my character unfold.”

“Abhay 2” releases on Zee5 on August 14.

