Bielsa extends one-year contract with Leeds United

London, Sep 11 (IANS) Promoted Premier League outfit Leeds United on Friday confirmed manager Marcelo Bielsa has signed a one-year deal ahead of the club’s first Premier League game for 16 years.

“Leeds United are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020-21 season,” Leeds said in a statement on their official website.

“Under his tenure, starting with a fine 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road in August 2018, the former Argentina and Chile head coach has taken charge of a total of 100 games for the Whites, winning 56, drawing 17 and losing 27 over two seasons,” the statement added.

Football fans around the world will be putting their game face on as the much-awaited Premier League returns for a new season.

The stakes are high for defending champions Liverpool who are primed to scale the summit again as the Reds square off with newly-promoted Leeds in the season opener on Saturday.

