The biennial elections for six seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3 and the counting and declaration of the result will be done the same day, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the date of the issuing the notification is May 17, last date of the nomination will be May 24, scrutiny of nominations on May 25, last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be May 27 and the poll will be held on June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The counting of the votes will be done after 5 p.m.

The biennial poll is being held on account of the retirement of six members, namely Laxman Sangappa Savadi, Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, H.M. Ramesha Gowda, Veena Achaiah S., Narayana Swamy K.V, and Lahar Singh Siroya on June 14.

The EC also said that the broad Guidelines of Covid-19 dated May 2 will be strictly adhered to wherever applicable, during the entire election process by all persons.

It also directed Karnataka Chief Secretary to depute a senior officer to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.

