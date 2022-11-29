Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the legendary actor Dilip Kumar and veteran actress Waheeda Rehaman and how their work always inspired him on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’. He also appreciates Waheeda for her simplicity and beauty.

In a conversation with the contestant Cindy Raycel Rodrigues, a 23-year-old student, pursuing Masters in Management Studies, he revealed about his celebrity choices and inspirations. Big B said that he was inspired by the body of work that the two actors have. He later talked about Waheeda’s beauty and said that he always found that she had a unique ‘Indianness’ to her and she was very ‘down to Earth and simple’.

Later, she told the host about her life and how she was raised by a single mother: “She is the reason behind my success because every daughter learns from her parents and I have learned how to be strong from my mother. When you are a single mother, society has a lot to say to you, they judge your character and tell you that you will not be able to raise a child and that there must be something wrong with their upbringing. Even in school, I knew I cannot make a mistake because people would judge and say ‘she is from a broken home’, ‘her mom is a single parent’, or ‘her upbringing must not be right and so she made this mistake.’.”

She added: “People judge you a lot and then you would have to be answerable to them. This is what has led me to grow closer to God. If there was no God then we three, my mother, my grandmother and I would not be able to reach where we are today. My grandmother and my mother always taught me that God is my father figure and I have lived it.”

Big B got impressed with the way she was brought up by her mother and grandmother and said that her success can be credited to those two women in her life.

