Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday informed with rhyme and relish that he left for work early in the morning at 7am, wrapped up shoot and returned home.

“T 3945 — 7 baje nikle kaam pe; shooting hogayi poori toh vaapas apne dhaam pe (left for work at 7 in the morning; shoot over, back home),” he wrote in Hindi.

Big B posted two pictures on Twitter with the words. One features him going for the shoot while in the other, he is seen stepping back inside his home.

He did not share details about the project he ventured out for.

Big B earlier posted a picture on Instagram from the 1981 film “Naseeb” directed by Manmohan Desai. In the image, the actor is dressed like a matador.

“The matador and the gun .. film NASEEB .. climax on a rotating Resturant .. a set built at Chandivali Studio .. and it rotated .. so action scenes, drama, Resturant on fire, all .. done while it rotated ..

Only the great Manmohan Desai could conceive all this .. and succeed .. and we’re talking the 80’s .. no VFX no CG nothing .. those were the days my friend,”: he wrote as caption.

“Naseeb” also stars Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Reena Roy, Kim, Pran, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan and Amrish Puri, and is directed by Manmohan Desai.

The actor currently has “Brahmastra”, “Chehre”, “Jhund”, “MayDay”, “Goodbye” and a remake of the Hollywood film “The Intern” coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

–IANS

dc/vnc