An 11-year-old ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Aditya Srivastava stunned the host Amitabh Bachchan with his intelligence. Aditya’s quick and witty answers left the megastar surprised and he said: “Impossible to play with this guy”.

In the latest promo, Big B in a hilarious way talked with ‘gyannath ji’, the computer, saying Aditya is a big competition to him. He is seen quickly answering the questions with his reasoning skills and intelligence. Quite impressed by his knowledge, Big B said better to give him Rs 7.5 crore and let him leave the show.

As for the entire week, kids between the age group of 8 to 15 years are taking over the hot seat, Big B also changed his dressing style from formal wear to colourful hoodies and sweatshirts with sneakers and in fact for one of the episodes he also opted for his Sherwood College’s uniform.

Moreover, for ‘KBC Juniors’ special week, the lifeline of video call a friend in which the contestants can take help from their friend to clear any doubt related to a question also changed to video call an expert and so each new episode will see personalities like Amish Tripathi and Sudha Murthy coming on a video call and helping the kids with their questions.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221206

