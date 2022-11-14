Megastar Amitabh Bachchan found “Kaun Banega Crorepati 14” contestant Foram Makadiya ‘Vichitra’ or unique as she seemed to be a confused personality who took over the host-seat in place of the hotseat.

Big B said jokingly: “For 20 years I was trying to take the hotseat but now because of you it became possible.”

Foram added: “Sir, I am confused and I go here and there but I reach the right destination.”

Later, the “KBC 14” contestant, who is working as a state Tax Inspector in Gujarat, shared her experience of being on the quiz-based reality show.

She said: “I am blessed that I became a hotseat contestant and fulfilled the dreams and desires of my parents. It was a unique opportunity and experience, something that I will always cherish. I spoke about my cooking skills and I hope that he tries my daal dhokli sometime.”

“Talking to the legendary host made me feel like he is one of us, that is how he treats all contestants, equally,” she added.

Furthermore, her mother insisted the host to read the biodata of her daughter for marriage and after reading it, Big B also said to everyone that she might change her mind any time even after getting the marriage proposal as her mind changes very quickly.

“KBC 14” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

