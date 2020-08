Big B gears up to resume KBC shoot

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Back from hospital after Covid recovery, Amitabh Bachchan is ready to start shooting for the upcoming season of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The iconic actor took to his blog to reveal that he is preparing to resume shoot for the TV show, saying maximum safety precautions will be taken.

“Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself detailed protocol of how it’s all going to be done with maximum safety precautions,” he wrote, adding: “Life shall never be the same again .. perhaps .. or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, in May, Big B had started shooting for the upcoming season of the popular quiz show amid the Covid-19 lockdown, and had dismissed those who asked if it was safe to do so.

“So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW,” wrote Big B in his blog in May.

