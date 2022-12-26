Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen hosting the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ talked about his journey on the show before starting the first episode of the finale week with the guests, who are ‘MasterChef India’ judges Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna.

He said: “It seems only yesterday when I stood on this platform and declared ‘From today begins ‘Gyaan ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. And tonight, I am announcing the ‘Finale Week’. The journey is coming to an end. In one week, the show will end.”

Big B added that it is not easy for him to wrap-up the season: “The heart does feel heavy and we do feel sad, yet, we do know for a fact that journeys end and relations don’t. Even though the road between us and you has ended, the relationship that we have with you will remain forever.”

From Akshay Kumar and Padam Shree DG Prakash Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and the melodious Shilpa Rao among many others will be gracing the show.

Apart from them, the Sharks Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and others of the business reality show, ‘Shark Tank India’ season 2 and the chefs including Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna of the upcoming cooking-reality show ‘MasterChef India’ will also be taking over the hotseat.

Finale Week’ of ‘KBC 14’ starts from December 26 to December 30 on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221226-201604