Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gifted the iconic jacket from his 1988 film ‘Shahenshah’ to his friend based out of Saudi Arabia.

Big B’s friend took to Twitter, where he thanked the cine icon for the gift.

Big B’s friend tweeted: “@SrBachchan To the legendary and one of the best actors in the entertainment world in all time, You are an honour not to India only but to the world. Thank you for the gift that you sent it means a lot.”

Re-tweeting his friend’s message, Big B wrote: “My dear and most considerate friend .. I am so honoured that you have received the gift of the jacket with the steel arm that I wore in my film SHAHENSHAH .. some day I shall tell you how I was able to retrieve it .. my love to you ..”

Released in 1988, Shahehshah had Amitabh play a double role. He essayed Vijay Kumar Srivastava, a corrupt police inspector by day and a vigilante at night.

The film also stars Meenakshi Sheshadri, Pran, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Supriya Pathak and Avtar Gill.

He will next be seen in ‘Project K’. It was earlier in March, when Amitabh suffered an injury during the shoot of ‘Project K’, in Hyderabad.

The actor shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident, the film shoot was postponed.

‘Project K’ is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

