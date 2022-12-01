ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B gives a surprise to ‘KBC 14’ contestant

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan surprises the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant 52-year-old Pulak Kumar Sur by making him speak to his son over a video call.

The contestant, who is a Senior Technician at the Durgapur Steel Plant informs the host about his son’s health condition and how he was diagnosed with fourth stage brain cancer at the age of seven and he and his family went to Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, and Mumbai for treatments.

“He fought a lot sir and he did not get to experience his childhood. My wife and he sacrificed a lot. We did not know what a normal life was for two years, sir. My son is a warrior,” the contestant said.

He continued to say: “People ask me who is your hero? I do not name any Bollywood hero, after watching my son’s struggle. My hero is not any Bollywood hero but my son and my wife. Both of them have made rounds of hospitals month after month, continuously.” Big B was stunned and had all the appreciation for the contestant.

