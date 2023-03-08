ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B gives Holi festivities a miss due to rib cage injury

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered an injury to his ribs during the shoot of ‘Project K’, shared that refraining from all kinds of “physical activities” has rendered him unable to partake in the festivities of Holi.

Amitabh wrote on his blog: “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day .. and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now.”

“The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present.”

The actor shared his health update on his blog on March 6. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is resting at home. The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident, the film shoot was postponed.

20230308-095604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unfortunately in Indian cinema, we have two climaxes: A Sreekar Prasad

    Kriti Sanon says she would ‘look good’ with Aditya Roy Kapur

    Director Susienthiran renames ‘Siva Sivaa’; it’s now ‘Veerapandipuram’

    Nikki Tamboli stars in ‘Gat gat’ singer Jass Zaildar’s new video,...