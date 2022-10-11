ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Big B has always inspired me, says Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth joined several stars from South in wishing Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthay as the Shahenshah of Bollywood turned 80 on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth, who has been good friends with the Bollywood legend, wrote: “The legend… Someone who has inspired me always. The one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80. Happy birthday my dearest and most respected Amitabh ji. With lots of love and best regards always.”

Rajinikanth wasn’t the only star from the south to say that he had been inspired by the legend.

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is also the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, too wished the legend on the occasion of his birthday and said that he too had been inspired by him.

Ram Charan tweeted: “Happy Birthday Bachchan Garu! Thank you for being an institution of acting and goodwill. Always inspired by you!”

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly too was among the first to wish Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. Posting a picture of himself with Amitabh Bachchan, he tweeted: “Happy Birthday Sir, wishing you a long life ahead and many more blockbusters ahead.”

